NNPP accused of Police of negligence to Political violence in Kano | The Guardian Nigeria News

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano on Tuesday alleged that the failure of security agencies to decisively check raising political violence may affect the credible conduct of elections in the state.

Besides, the opposition NNPP accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of fueling hated speeches and aiding violence against opposition parties in recent times.

NNPP gubernatorial candidate, Abba Kabiru Yusuf made the allegation at the Peace Summit organized by Nigeria Police Force, Kano state command ahead of next year’s elections.

The police have invited candidates vying for gubernatorial, senate, and the house of representatives across the political parties to public discussion essentially to address political tension and ensure violence-free in the 2023 poll.

Contestants of all the major political parties were in attendance except the gubernatorial candidates as well as the senatorial candidates of the APC.

Yusuf who raised concern about incessant attacks on his…