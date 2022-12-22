Shun all forms of discrimination to achieve peace, Olumba tells world leaders | The Guardian Nigeria News

Prefers solution to World problem

Leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star(BCS), His Holiness, Olumba Olumba Obu, has charged World leaders and governments at all levels to embrace the divine precepts of the brotherhood of man that is devoid of discrimination as a solution for lasting peace.

As a means of proffering solutions to myriads of world problems faced by nations and countries, he urged leaders of the world especially in Nigeria to seek help in his teaching as encapsulated in his “everlasting gospels”.

The call was made during a World Press Conference in Port Harcourt, River State Capital, Yesterday, in celebration of the divine manifestation of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu.

The BCS, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Patriarch Christ Shepherd Amah Williams, noted that until World leaders subject themselves to the “fatherhood of God, where all men shall worship the only living God as thought by Leader Olumba Olumba Obu, humans shall continue to wallow in…