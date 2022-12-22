Yiaga tasks young political candidates on innovation, partners lawyers for free legal services | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Executive Director, Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, has emphasised the need for young political candidates to be innovative to meet up with the demands of the 2023 general election.

Itodo stated this at a two-day Political Organising LAB workshop to offer technical support to young candidates between the ages of 25 and 35 during the electioneering for the 2023 polls.

The event, which was an Election Law Clinic is part of the ‘Turn Up Democracy’ project of Yiaga, funded by the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Itodo said youthful candidates require technical support to adopt political organising skills and improve their knowledge on the electioneering and Election Day operations.

He said: “These young people who have emerged as candidates on the ballot, are considered as part of our own generational responsibility to provide technical support for.

“We are also helping them to organise effectively and understand the procedure as they…