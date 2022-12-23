Christmas: APGA candidate sues for peaceful campaign







The Rivers APGA Governorship Candidate, Prince Ugo Beke, has appealed to political actors and their followers to ensure peaceful campaign in the spirit of Christmas, ahead of the 2023 general elections. Beke, a merchant banker and financial consultant, made the plea in a statement in Lagos, on Friday, on his Christmas goodwill message to Nigerians. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper