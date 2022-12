The International Organization for Migration, (IOM), has relocated 100 households displaced by conflicts to modern mud brick shelters built in Gofta Community in Pulka, Gwoza Local Government Area, (LGA), of Borno state as part of efforts to decongest camps.

Source: Guardian Newspaper