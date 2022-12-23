NIGCOMSAT gets new Managing Director | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Engineer Tukur Mohammed Lawal Funtua, as the new Managing Director of Nigeria Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT),

The appointment which takes immediate effect, follows the retirement of the erstwhile Managing Director, Dr Abimbola Alale.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Uwa Suleiman, noted that Engineer Tukur Mohammed Lawal Funtua, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering, PGDM, MBA, a Professional Diploma in Education and a PhD in Environmental and Sustainable Development Management in view, at the University of Port Harcourt.

Born on 24th November 1966, Funtua is an indigene of Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State, Northwest Nigeria.

He was before his appointment, Director, of health community affairs, safety and the environment with BUA Cement Plc, and served in various capacities including Health and Safety Manager,…