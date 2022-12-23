Reps mulls jail term, fine for female circumcision | The Guardian Nigeria News

The House of Representatives has passed the second reading of a Bill for an Act to amend the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015 to increase the penalty for the offence of female genital mutilation.

Rep. Ganiyu Johnson (APC-Lagos), who sponsored the bill during plenary in Abuja on Wednesday, sought imprisonment of four years or a fine not exceeding N200,000 for any person who performs female genital mutilation

He further said that anyone who engaged another to carry out such circumcision must face the same consequence.

In his lead debate, Johnson said anyone who carried out such circumcision or mutilation committed an offence and is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment.

This according to him should not exceed five years or a fine not exceeding N1 million or both”.

He said an amendment of the existing section would go a long way in deterring persons from engaging in the unwholesome practice of female genital mutilation.

“A UNICEF survey…