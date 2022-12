The most anticipated musical show in Nigeria, The Voice Nigeria, officially kicks off its fourth season tomorrow, December 24, 2022, on DSTV, StarTimes, and YouTube. This season of the show will be fully produced in Nigeria by FAME Studios, and it promises to be bigger, better, and even more authentic than ever before. The Voice […]

The post The Voice Nigeria Season 4 premieres December 24 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper