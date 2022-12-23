Your sacrifice won’t be in vain, says Omo-Agege as he visits victims of Delta boat mishap | The Guardian Nigeria News

Deputy Senate President and Delta APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has visited survivors and family members of victims who died in a boat accident on their way home from campaign rallies at Ugborodo/Okerenkoko, Warri South West local government area of Delta state.

Two of the surviving victims were recuperating at a leading medical facility in Warri and responding to treatment. Five others had earlier been discharged from the hospital.

At the clinic, Senator Omo-Agege commiserated with the wounded and directed the hospital’s chief medical director, Dr. Austin Okogun, to “do everything possible“ to ensure that they get the best medical care.

He also visited the family of Paul Ejoh, a 25-year-old man and member of the APC who died in the boat mishap. Speaking at the deceased’s family house at Erewori Street, Warri, he said the visit should have been, in different circumstances, to celebrate a victory and not for condolences, but “God knows…