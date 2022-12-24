Chinese city seeing half a million Covid cases a day





Half a million people in a single Chinese city are being infected with Covid-19 every day, a senior health official has said, in a rare and quickly censored acknowledgement that the country’s wave of infections is not being reflected in official statistics. China this month has rapidly dismantled key pillars of its zero-Covid strategy, doing […]

