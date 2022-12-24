Enugu indigenes protest incessant killings, beg Buhari to intervene | The Guardian Nigeria News

Hundreds of indigenes of the Eha-Amufu community, in Isi-Uzo Local government of Enugu State, on Friday, staged a peaceful protest in Abuja over the incessant killings of their people by gunmen.

According to them, hundreds of people living in Eha-Amufu have been killed in different attacks since 2021.

The demonstrators were armed with placards. Some read: ‘Eha-Amufu and communities sack from their home’, ‘The life of Eha-Amufu people matter, stop the killings’, ‘PMB, save our community, end the ethnic cleansing’, ‘Eha-Amufu people now killed daily’.

Addressing journalists during the protest, the Chairman of the Eha-Amufu Peoples’ Forum, IfeanyiChukwu Casmir, attributed the killings to the clandestine activities of some suspected armed herdsmen.

He said the recent attacks began on December 7, 2020, when some unknown men waylaid a truck at the Eha-Amufu-Nkalagu highway and killed the driver and passengers.

Noting that the perpetrators of the dastardly were not…