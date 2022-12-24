Highlights From Adekunle Gold’s Concert At Eko Convection Center — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Guardian Nigeria 23 December 2022 |

6:00 pm Gordon’s, in collaboration with Adekunle Gold, treated music lovers to an amazing Afrobeats musical experience at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos on December 18, 2022.

Gordon’s, in collaboration with Adekunle Gold, treated music lovers to an amazing Afrobeats musical experience at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos on December 18, 2022.

The concert, proudly sponsored by Gordon’s, the world’s favourite gin, was a nostalgic celebration of Adekunle Gold’s extremely successful 2022 album, “Catch Me If You Can”. The premium taste of Gordon’s was aplenty to make the experience unforgettable, as Lagos party people enjoyed spirited performances by AG Baby and a…