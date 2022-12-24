I won't succumb to cheap blackmail by some faceless CSO individuals – Mohammed Bello Koko, Managing Director NPA





The Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) managing director, Mohammed Bello Koko, has disclosed that he will not succumb to the blackmail of “some faceless individuals” hiding under the cloak of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs). NPA’s managing director, in a statement on Saturday, revealed that for the past two years, certain CSO individuals have been using a […]

