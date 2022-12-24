My first executive order will be to reform Nigeria’s civil service, says Imumolen | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Accord Party’s presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen, says he will make wholesale reforms in the country’s civil service his top priority should he get the opportunity to become Nigeria’s president in next year’s general elections.

Nigeria’s civil service has for decades now failed to live up to its assigned constitutional role as the engine that runs government as it wallows in indolence and corruption.

Typified by excruciating bureaucracy that unnecessarily slows down the business of government at all levels, the country’s civil service hasn’t exactly earned plaudits over the years.

That is why it will be to the people’s benefit, he says, if the civil service is reformed and sanitised to make it more attuned to the demands of an incoming reformist government like the one he is intending if he gets elected president.

According to Professor Imumolen, the success or failure of any government depends on the civil service.

“Any government that…