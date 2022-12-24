Omo-Agege, Delta APC Campaign Council, at Christmas, urge Deltans, Nigerians to seek peace





Delta All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and the Delta APC Campaign Council have called on Deltans and Nigerians to seek peace with all men during this Christmas season. The Council, in a statement issued by its Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Ima Niboro, reminded Deltans and Nigerians of the need to […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper