PFN President calls for prayer for Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has called on all Nigerians to continue to keep Nigeria in their prayers, assuring them that whatever the challenges of the moment might be, only the word of God concerning Nigeria will prevail.

PFN National President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, in a Christmas message by his spokesperson, Simbo Olorunfemi, expressed appreciation to God for his grace and benevolence towards his people and the privilege of another Christmas celebration.

“Christmas is not just another celebration; it is a reminder of the goodness of God and fulfilment of his promise of redemption. It speaks to hope, joy, and a new beginning, reminding us that no matter how long it takes to manifest, God’s plan will never fail nor falter.” Bishop Oke said.

Bishop Oke commiserated with families and victims of terrorist and violent attacks in different parts of the country and prayed for comfort and strength for them at this time.

He called on all…