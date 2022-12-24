Sinatra rocks anew at Christmas





Sinatra’s Place, constantly on a mission to deliver quality fun, hospitality and entertainment, is back this Yuletide to reactivate its promise to party lovers. This time, it is in celebration of their anniversary. The triple-faced event kicked off yesterday and will run till Monday, December 26. According to the Chief Executive Office and Managing Director, […]

