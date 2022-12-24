SOKAPU accuses soldiers of complicity in recent Kaduna killings





The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has called on the military authority to probe the alleged involvement of some soldiers in the recent attacks and killings by terrorists in Southern Kaduna communities, which led to the death of 39 people. In a official statement yesterday in reaction to the deadly attack by bandits, the spokesman […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper