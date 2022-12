A fire erupted overnight in a private illegal nursing home in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, killing 22 people, Russia’s investigative committee said Saturday. “A fire broke out overnight in a private property used as an illegal nursing home,” the investigative committee said on Telegram, adding that “the death toll has risen to 22.” An […]

