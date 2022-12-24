





Adjourns Case To January 11 And 12, 2023 For Hearing A Kano State High Court, sitting on Miller Road, yesterday, summoned the Chief Medical Director of Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, Dr. Hussain Mohammad and one police Constable, Aminu Halilu for cross- examination over the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder of Ummukulsum Sani. The matter […]

The post Ummukulsum’s Murder: Court summons chief medical director, police officer appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper