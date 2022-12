Popular highlife duo, Umu Obiligbo has returned to the fore with a thanksgiving bop dubbed, Anwuli. The popular Igbo highlife brothers Ebuka Akunwafor Jnr and Obiligbo Ifeanyi told Weekend Beats that they made the record to thank God for the year. “The new single Anwuli is a song of appreciation to God on how he […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper