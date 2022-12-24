YouTube backs 8th AFRIMA, reiterates support for Africa’s creative economy







Ahead of the highly anticipated 8th edition of the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) tagged ‘Teranga Edition’ scheduled to hold in Dakar, Senegal from January 12-15, 2023, global entertainment service YouTube, has entered into a partnership with AFRIMA, to help provide artiste-focused educational sessions and live streaming support for the awards. AFRIMA, which is the pinnacle […]

