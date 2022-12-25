Christmas: FRSC felicitates Christians, cautions against speeding, reckless driving





The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has felicitated Christians and cautioned motorists against speeding, reckless driving to reduce road crashes during the Christmas Celebration. Mr Ahmed Umar, FRSC Sector Commander, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ota, Ogun. (ad) Umar reiterated […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper