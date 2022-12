Family members visited the legendary Pele on Saturday at the Sao Paulo hospital where he is suffering from worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems, according to a social media post by his daughter. (ad) Edinho, Pele’s son — who was recently appointed coach of Serie B football club Londrina, based in Parana […]

The post Pele's family gather at his hospital bedside on Christmas Eve appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper