Plateau, TCN to reconnect communities to national grid after years of blackout | The Guardian Nigeria News

Communities in Plateau State that have been in total darkness for years have been assured that they will be reconnected to the national grid in the next three months.



The assurance was given when officials of the Transition Company of Nigeria (TCN) visited Governor Simon Lalong, in Jos. Lalong said that 14 out of the 17 local councils in the state have been in darkness for many years because electricity facilities were vandalised.



He said that some criminally minded people prefer to continue to obstruct and vandalise electricity cables, thereby preventing others from enjoying the special benefit, which extends to even Taraba State and part of Bauchi State.



He said that without electricity, the government couldn’t empower people, as industries cannot be set up in communities without power. Two senatorial districts, according to him, have been cut off completely.

