Police arrests suspect who killed, dumped girl friend’s aunt in septic tank | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Command in Cross River has arrested a 49 year-old man, who killed and dumped his girlfriend’s aunt in a septic tank.

The state anti kidnapping squad led by

SP Ogini Chukwuma, disclosed this to newsmen in Calabar on Sunday.

Chukwuma said that the suspect, Eyo Bassey, who is currently in custody , has confessed to the crime following his arrest on Sunday morning at Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River.

He said that the vcitim, Miss Harmony Edemawan, 45, had been declared missing since Thursday, Dec. 23.

Chukwuma said that the suspect was arrested based on credible intelligence by the tactical unit of the anti kidnapping squad.

According to him, the suspect had earlier given false information that the victim sold his property amounting to about N9 million and didn’t want to remit same amount to him.

“So he contacted some persons to abduct her in a bid to recover the money, but subsequently killed and dumped inside a septic tank.

“We have recovered her…