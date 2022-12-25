Police foil bank robbery in Calabar | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Command in Cross River said it foiled a robbery attack in one of the old generation banks in the state capital city on Friday.

(ad)

The state Commissioner of Police, Sule Balarabe, who confirmed the incident, said that the command arrested four suspects in connection with the planned failed attack.

He said the suspects were Joshua Samuel, 22; Innocent Edom, 20; Samuel Okon, 28; and Mohammed Salisu, 29.

The Commissioner, however noted that five of the suspected bank robbers were still at large.

He also said that the nine-member robbery gang that had been terrorising the city, was smashed by the command.

”Based on credible intelligence, the Supol in charge of EPZ (Export Processing Zone) mobilised a tactical team and stormed the bank, apprehending four out of the nine suspects.

”The four arrested suspects were the ones carrying out espionage (surveillance) for the remaining five armed men outside waiting to strike.

”During preliminary inquiry, the suspects confessed…