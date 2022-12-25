Remember the poor, weak and disadvantaged, Mbah urges Christians at Christmas | The Guardian Nigeria News

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has urged Christians to remember the poor, weak and disadvantaged as they celebrate Christmas, saying that giving and caring for others is the most important essence of the yuletide

In a statement personally signed by him and issued by his media office on Saturday, Dr Mbah congratulated Christians, Enugu citizens at home and in the diaspora, and Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration.

The governorship hopeful said he was full of joy to identify and celebrate with Christians, especially Enugu citizens living across the globe, adding that the message of Jesus’ birth reminds us of the importance of the season and what is expected of us to do to our family, neighbours, friends, foes and humanity in general.

While wishing them happy celebrations, Dr Mbah noted that Jesus’ injunction key to us is to share the love with one another, be compassionate in our…