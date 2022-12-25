SGF urges Christians to imbibe lessons of Christmas | The Guardian Nigeria News

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha has urged Christians to imbibe and internalize the teachings of Jesus Christ as exemplified in the display of love, humility, forgiveness, generosity and above all continuous reflection on God’s superlative qualities.

He called for peace and harmonious co-existence between individuals, communities and ethnic groups in the country, and enjoined Nigerians to eschew divisive tendencies and bigotry

In his Christmas message yesterday in Abuja, Boss Mustapha appealed to Christians to use the holidays to collect their PVCs while intensifying prayers towards the success of next year’s general elections.

The SGF described Christmas as the manifestation of God’s greatest love to redeem and reconcile mankind through the birth of Jesus Christ.

He said, “I felicitate with Christians on the joyous occasion of Christmas – a celebration by Christians worldwide to mark the birth of Jesus Christ”.