The death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in a South African city east of Johannesburg has risen to 15, the health minister said Sunday (ad) “Yesterday (Saturday), the death toll was at 10 people and now we are sitting at 15 as of this morning,” Joe Phaahla told reporters at Tambo Memorial Hospital. The […]

The post South Africa fuel tanker blast death toll rises to 15- Minister appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper