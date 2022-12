Vincent Torgah stole the show on Thursday, emerging as the winner of the third instalment of the annual Ultimate Golf Challenge. To come top in the competition, the Ghanaian shot a closing 3-under par 68 for a 7-under total of 135-over 36 holes, winning the competition by six shots. Torgah had shot an opening 67 […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper