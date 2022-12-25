



President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Mohammed Bello for exhibiting the virtues of transparency, honesty and integrity while managing the affairs of the FCT. The president made his feelings known when he received leadership of the FCT and representatives of the FCT Community, who paid him Christmas […]

The post Why I retained Mohammed Bello as FCT Minister – Buhari appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper