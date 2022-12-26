2023: Zamfara APC governorship campaign council tasks media on objective reportage





The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign council in Zamfara has charged media practitioners in the state to ensure objective reportage of the party’s campaigns for the 2023 general elections. The Director of the councils’ Directorate of Publicity, Alhaji Ibrahim Danmalikin-Gidangoga gave the charge at a media briefing in Gusau on Monday. The News Agency […]

