Brazilian man arrested for bomb plot ahead of Lula inauguration | The Guardian Nigeria News

Brazilian police have arrested a man after he allegedly placed explosives in a fuel truck near Brasilia’s airport, hoping to sow “chaos” ahead of president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s inauguration, local media reported Sunday.

The man, identified as George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, was arrested on Saturday on terrorism charges and is a supporter of Brazil’s far-right outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro.

The arrest came after the truck’s driver found the device Saturday morning in the capital city, where Lula will be sworn in on January 1.

And although there was an attempt to activate the device, it did not explode, Robson Candido, civil police general delegate of Brasilia, said in a press conference, according to the news portal G1.

Oliveira Sousa confessed to authorities that the bomb was part of a plan to “start chaos” and “prevent the establishment of communism in Brazil,” according to statements by the civil police published in local media.

He said…