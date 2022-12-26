Christmas: Muslim sects occupy kaduna Church service, present gifts, awards to foster peace | The Guardian Nigeria News

A large number of Muslim youths and Islamic scholars attended this year’s Christmas service and shared many gifts to sthrengthen Christian – Muslim relationship in the northern part of the country.

According to the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry, Pastor Yohanna Buru, every year, hundreds of Muslims from 19 northern states usually joined them in celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ at his Church, to promote peace and unity.

Buru said the different sects of Muslim organizations, including members of Tijjaniya, shiites under Islamic Movement of Nigeria and other Sunni Muslims joined them with the sole purpose of strengthening peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance.

The Muslim groups also presented gifts to the Church as a sign of peace, love and better understanding.

“They came with many gifts and awards which they shared to the Christians to strengthen Christian and Muslims relationship.

The Christian cleric said this…