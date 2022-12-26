Enjoying Christmas Festivities The 9ja Way — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Chinelo Eze 25 December 2022 |

Caught the Christmas fever yet? Ok, I know a game that might help. Here it goes, “there is no Christmas without Christmas carols, there is no Christmas without harmattan, there’s no Christmas without family and friends.” You can go on and come up with your list. What is Christmas to you? What will make this moment of hope and joy not feel like Christmas to you?

Christmas is like that big film…