Gov. Ikpeazu tasks UN-Habitat team to expedite action on Abia’s 3-City plan | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has charged the UN-Habitat team working on the Aba Structure Plan to expedite action so as to ensure impossible reversal of the plan by succeeding administrations.

Ikpeazu gave the charge on Monday at Aba, Abia, when the team, working with Abia Ministry of Lands, Survey and Urban Planning visited him for the enumeration of his household.

He said he desired that the state government bequeathed structured plans of Aba, Umuahia and Ohafia because it was the basis of any kind of development.

“Whatever development anybody wants to embark upon, be it in economic sustainability, crime control or judicious use of water or electricity, there is a relationship with the physical environment.

“Without a floor plan, the delicate interaction between human beings and the physical environment will create dislocations that may be difficult to reverse.

“Since we could not do it before now, the best time to do what we could have done yesterday is now. So we are not…