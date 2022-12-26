



Several foreign aid groups announced on Sunday they were suspending their operations in Afghanistan after the country’s Taliban rulers ordered all NGOs to stop women staff from working. Their announcement prompted warnings from international officials and from NGOs that humanitarian aid would be hard hit. “We cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate […]

The post Several foreign NGOs stop work in Afghanistan after Taliban ban on women staff appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper