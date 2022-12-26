Terrorist kingpins, over 100 surbodinates neutralised in air strike 





The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has neutralised over 100 terrorists including some of their leaders in an airstrike on Dec. 20, in Borno. This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by the Director Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet. He said that the interdiction mission […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper