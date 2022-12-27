2023: APC PCC lauds Sanusi’s massive support for Tinubu presidential ambition | The Guardian Nigeria News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has lauded the efforts of Chief Dotun Sanusi, Chairman of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, for his consistent mobilisation of support for Sen. Bola Tinubu, the Presidential candidate.

Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, the Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), gave the commendation in a statement on Monday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sanusi, a renowned philanthropist and business mogul, is the Otun Apesinola of Ibadanland.

Sanusi, a non-partisan Nigerian, said he was supporting Tinubu based on his competence and great track records of achievements as the former Governor of Lagos State.

Olaosebikan said that Sanusi’s effort toward ensuring that Tinubu emerge victorious in the 2023 presidential election had been very impactful.

He said that Sanusi had in the past few weeks, hosted over 20,000 people in his sprawling resort in Akanran,…