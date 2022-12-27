Beauty Trends To Look Out For In 2023 | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 27 December 2022 |

11:07 am 2023 is right around the corner, and the beauty industry is already abuzz with anticipation of what new trends will be making their way into the market. In recent years, we’ve seen a huge increase in natural and organic beauty products, as well as a major focus on sustainability. As we move closer to 2023,…

2023 is right around the corner, and the beauty industry is already abuzz with anticipation of what new trends will be making their way into the market. In recent years, we’ve seen a huge increase in natural and organic beauty products, as well as a major focus on sustainability.

As we move closer to 2023, it’s likely that these trends will…