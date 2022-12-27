



The African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) has assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari will not renege on his promise of bequeathing free, fair and credible elections to the nation. The organisation, therefore, called on Nigerians, especially political actors, to eschew violence during the 2023 general elections. National Coordinator and Chief Executive […]

The post Buhari won’t renege on pledge for free, fair poll, AU assures appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper