Death toll rises as freezing temperatures, heavy snow hit U.S. — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A “once-in-a-lifetime” blizzard has killed at least 55 people in the United States, including 25 in western New York’s Erie County, officials said Monday morning.

The number of deaths from the monstrous storm was expected to grow as snow continued to blanket Erie County, leaving roads in many areas impassable, including the majority of Buffalo, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference.

The full brunt of the storm was being felt in western parts of New York, which had become a warzone, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Sunday, with looting incidents and roads blocked by emergency vehicles.

Reports have it that a band of heavy snow in the Buffalo area was producing two to three inches of hourly snowfall, the National Weather Service said in a 3 a.m. bulletin, warning of rapidly deteriorating conditions.

Stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the Mexican border, the storm has killed at least 46 people as of yesterday morning,…