Govs have no excuse not providing electricity, says REA member | The Guardian Nigeria News

A memeber representing the South-West on the board of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Michael Oluwagbemi, has said that governors have no excuse not to provide electricity for their states.

According to him, electricity, which is on the Concurrent List in the 1999 Constitution, gives state governments a power to provide electricity as much as the Federal Government.

This was just as he said that the South-West in 2022 benefitted immensely from REA initiatives with almost 100 megawatts of grid impact projects, and 160 kilometres of streetlights installed.

Oluwagbemi, who spoke in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, while giving account of his stewardship as representative of the South-West on the board of the REA, said: “I must continue to say this and I know that many of our state governors won’t like to hear that power is on the Concurrent List in the Constitution and not on the Exclusive List. Constitutionally speaking, state governments have a requirement to provide…