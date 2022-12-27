Igbo group to interface with G-5 governors on peace in Nigeria





The fourth edition of the Igbo International Christmas Retreat, organised by an Igbo think tank group, Nzuko Ndigbo, will feature interface with the G-5 governors. The retreat, which will be hosted by Abia State at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, the state capital, tomorrow, has its focus on achieving peace in Nigeria. Chairman of the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper