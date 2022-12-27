LUTH commissions care unit, oncology centre worth N2.3b





Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has commissioned a 30-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) alongside New Neonatal Unit (NNU)/Labour Ward and Alima Atta Oncology Centre to address oversubscription. The Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Chris Bode, said: “For years, we had a shortage of ICU beds for critical care. Although our ICU services were the cheapest […]

