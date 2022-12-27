NBA demands full disclosure, details of lawyer’s killing







The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has demanded full disclosures about the cold blooded murder of their member, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, allegedly by an officer of the Nigeria Police Force attached to Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah, Lagos State on Christmas day. The incident was reported to have occurred when Mrs Raheem was returning from a […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper