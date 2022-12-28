460 students benefit from Dangote scholarship in Ibeju-Lekki







About 460 students benefited from the 2022 Dangote Scholarship Award Programme in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, on Wednesday. The Executive Director, Dangote Group, Mr Edwin Devakumar, said 443 secondary schools and 17 tertiary institutions benefited from the scholarship programme aimed at improving the quality of education in Ibeju-Lekki communities. According to Devakumar, Dangote believes that education […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper