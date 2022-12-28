Canadian police officer fatally shot in line of duty | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Canadian police officer was killed on Tuesday after being shot while investigating a traffic accident about 100 kilometers south of Toronto, authorities said.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that I regretfully advise that (Ontario Provincial Police) Provincial Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala was killed today while courageously serving in the line of duty,” Commissioner Thomas Carrique said on Twitter.

Pierzchala “was investigating a motor vehicle collision when he was shot and killed this afternoon” in the small town of Hagersville in southern Ontario, the provincial police said in a statement.

The officer was 28 years old, and had been on the job for a little more than a year. He died in hospital after the shooting.

Two suspects have been taken into custody, police said in a press conference.

On Tuesday evening, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences at the “heartbreaking news”.

Though it sees far fewer shootings than its…