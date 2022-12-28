FUOYE hosts 18th scientific conference of Anatomical Society of Nigeria





The Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), is to host the 18th edition of the Scientific conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Anatomical Society of Nigeria (ASN) from February 1 to 4, 2023. Mr Wole Balogun, Special Adviser on Media to the Vice Chancellor, Prof Abayomi Fasina, who made this known in a statement issued […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper